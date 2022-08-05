It’s been almost exactly a year since the fight defending the library from anti-education, anti-reality people who hold their religious bigotry tightly and wield it against anyone they deem unacceptable in society. We’ve watched them continuously sling the words “pedophile” and “groomer” around while being completely silent about the SBC leak (on top of them complaining about people calling them names).
We’ve watched them try time and time again to blubber out one excuse after another about how they’re so persecuted and censored because of their religious beliefs while simultaneously using their religious beliefs to attempt to persecute and censor the LGBTQIA+ community, library staff and anyone else defending the library. Now we sit and watch them whine about people’s right to free speech in firmly speaking against them while having done the exact same thing over and over again throughout this past year. The question that stands: where exactly has this gotten them?
