In days of yore, a Republican like Rep. Mike Lawler would be an easy sell in the New York suburbs. None other than Joe Biden recently praised him as “not one of these MAGA Republicans.”

Lawler was one of the 18 Republicans who recently won districts that Biden carried in 2020. But with Donald Trump probably on the next ballot, these Republicans can’t be looking forward to 2024.

Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.