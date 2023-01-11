Russia is a fascist regime with a corrupt economy dependent on oil resources. The "Foundations of Geopolitics" by Aleksandr Dugin is taught in Russian Military and Universities ... It advocates a sophisticated program of subversion and disinformation spearheaded by Russian special services, and the use of Russia's gas and oil to bully other countries to Russia's will.

Ignoring Russia makes as much sense as ignoring Hitler and Nazi ideology in understanding what drove Nazi policies. Poland didn’t provoke the Nazis, as Ukraine didn’t provoke the Russians. Tucker Carlson says "It’s “not un-American” to support Putin." Really?