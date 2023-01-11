Russia is a fascist regime with a corrupt economy dependent on oil resources. The "Foundations of Geopolitics" by Aleksandr Dugin is taught in Russian Military and Universities ... It advocates a sophisticated program of subversion and disinformation spearheaded by Russian special services, and the use of Russia's gas and oil to bully other countries to Russia's will.
Ignoring Russia makes as much sense as ignoring Hitler and Nazi ideology in understanding what drove Nazi policies. Poland didn’t provoke the Nazis, as Ukraine didn’t provoke the Russians. Tucker Carlson says "It’s “not un-American” to support Putin." Really?
Carlson never mentions Putin’s domestic programs of warmongering and mass murder. But foreign policy experts know the Russian regime. John McCain knew it as did most real conservatives....
Ukraine is a barrier between Putin’s Russia and the West. What happens if Russia wins? How about a war with Russia west of Ukraine????? The free world supports Ukraine...
Who support Putin?? Iran, Trump and Tucker Carlson.
Carlson states "unless Putin has personally had you or one of your family members murdered, you really don’t have any right to criticize the guy." Really?
He never mentions inflation from this war is worse in other counties. He never mentions the Ukrainians sifting through rubble for scraps to burn in their stoves so they don’t freeze to death. He never mentions that you don’t see body bags of US troops etc.???
PS: Carlson’s remarks are shown to millions of Russians, and he’s popular on Russian State TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.