I want to commend Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s recent statement on COVID. Instead of promoting misinformation and entertaining Q-Anon-style conspiracy theories, he showed civility and leadership in his recent post on the City of Jonesboro’s Facebook page.
He had to know the post would attract some vitriolic comments, just like on COVID-related posts on Region 8’s Facebook page, but chose to stand by his convictions for the community. Thank you, mayor.
Back in April, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed SB590 into law as Act 1002, and it will go into effect on July 27. Act 1002 prohibits any local governing body or board, as well as the governor or a state agency – except for those listed as exemptions in the law – from enacting a face mask/covering mandate. A lot has changed since the bill was signed into law.
By prohibiting city councils, quorum courts, school boards, etc. from enacting mask mandates for their local facilities, the Legislature is attempting to test how far it can interfere in the operations of local governing bodies.
Some of the same state legislators who have vowed to protect local authority and revert more decision-making back to local governing bodies, if elected, ardently supported and voted for SB590.
Some of the very same state legislators who argued the governor encroached on the Legislature’s authority via his COVID-related Executive Orders, which authority was already enumerated to the office by the Legislature via the Emergency Services Act, are now encroaching on the decision-making authority of local governing bodies.
While some argue that everyone should do what they think is best for themselves (no mask, no vaccine, etc.), Arkansas’s vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the country at just 35 percent (per John Hopkins University researchers as of July 21) and our state only has about 4 percent of its ICU beds available and may reach full capacity very soon.
Arkansas also now has the highest COVID hospitalization rate per capita in the entire country. We need to embrace a “we over me” approach rather than a “me not we” approach.
Readers and officials may have different opinions regarding masks, the COVID vaccine, etc., but the implications of Act 1002 go beyond personal beliefs. We can find unity in agreeing that mandating face masks/coverings at local public facilities should be a decision made only by the appropriate local governing body. Our local boards and officials have already been entrusted by our state’s Constitution and the residents they serve to carry out their respective duties and they are more than equipped to make such decisions without legislative interference.
A face mask is not an encroachment on personal liberty, but having to reconsider taking your child, children or immune-compromised loved ones out in public due to the sheer number of unvaccinated individuals who refuse to wear a mask and have no respect for social distancing certainly is.
A public space is different from a private space. A public space does not belong to any one person, or group, but is a collective space for everyone. Even in non-COVID times, it is our civic duty to do our part in ensuring public spaces are safe for all people, at all times.
I encourage the Jonesboro City Council, Craighead County Quorum Court and other local governing bodies to add a mask mandate to your next stated meeting agenda and discuss, with your legal counsel present, challenging Act 1002.
Do not be surprised if this issue brings out strong, or even extreme, points of view. Even if those views come from your own members, they need to be heard. Please remember the public ramifications that are at stake with our state and region’s hospitalization rates and the autonomy of local governing boards should far exceed the concern of losing the next election.
Ultimately, Act 1002 deserves some good trouble and an especially thorough legal challenge for a judicial review for immediate injunction.
