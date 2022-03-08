Recently I scrambled to prepare for the winter siege and joined other Jonesboro citizens at a nearby grocery store. I prepared to pay at checkout, but the store employee told me that the person ahead of me had paid for my items along with her purchases.
This random act of kindness was extended to me by a total stranger. We never spoke to each other, and, to my knowledge, I had never laid eyes on her before. She was gone by the time I realized what she had done. I hope she reads this and learns of my appreciation for her kindness and generosity. Some time soon I plan to pay this kindness forward.
I wanted others to know that such generous, kind-hearted people live in Jonesboro.
Jo Alice McDonald
Jonesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.