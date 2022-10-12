I learned decades ago, to pay little attention to what people say, and more to what they do. Based on that, for all the talk of "food insecurity," "food deserts," hunger, and the like, except for a few people, in a few places in the country, we don't actually believe it's a problem.
If we believed there were significant numbers of people truly hungry, we, as individuals would actually do something, or allow it to be done, rather than simply making one-time or small donations to a pantry or food bank. Food banks and pantries are unfortunately needed, for short-term situations, but they do nothing at all to "cure hunger," something which is "cured" does not require ongoing intervention.
When it's been years or generations for a person or family to need those services, it's a chronic condition. According to many studies, upwards of 40% of that which is produced, and could be consumed, is never consumed, it's wasted, and yet we still have an obesity crisis. The problem is nutrition, not calories, distribution not quantity, "food insecure" families using land to grow lawns rather than nutrition, churches with manicured lawns vs "laboring together for the harvest."
When community gardens exist and have to turn away volunteers, I'll believe there is concern or belief in an actual problem, because of actions rather than words. If you're willing to actually become involved, reach out, find or start a garden, at home or in community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.