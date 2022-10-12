I learned decades ago, to pay little attention to what people say, and more to what they do. Based on that, for all the talk of "food insecurity," "food deserts," hunger, and the like, except for a few people, in a few places in the country, we don't actually believe it's a problem.

If we believed there were significant numbers of people truly hungry, we, as individuals would actually do something, or allow it to be done, rather than simply making one-time or small donations to a pantry or food bank. Food banks and pantries are unfortunately needed, for short-term situations, but they do nothing at all to "cure hunger," something which is "cured" does not require ongoing intervention.