American courtrooms have been the stage for many dramatic moments in the nation’s history. Some court cases have changed the country, changing the definition of legal rights for millions. One such case in Oklahoma would end segregation in law schools and mark the beginning of the end of the Jim Crow system. The woman behind the case, Ada Sipuel, had a number of connections to Arkansas.

Ada Sipuel was born in Chickasha, Okla., in 1924. Her father, the Rev. Travis Sipuel, had also lived in Arkansas for a short time. Her parents had lived in Dermott for three years starting in 1918 while her father tried to plant a Church of God in Christ congregation. They moved to Chickasha in 1921, before her older brother, Limuel, was born.

