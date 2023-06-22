What is meant by “affordable housing”? The term suggests a certain level of shelter at a moderate price but offers no details. That makes it irritating.

The question really is: Who can’t afford what kind of house? A new study insists that half of New York City households can’t afford to live there. But obviously, that half is still there. Perhaps they make sacrifices in other areas. Perhaps they’re helped by subsidies.

