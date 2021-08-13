A growing list of Arkansas school districts will require students to wear masks when they start school this month, after legislators said they couldn’t do that and then a judge said they could, at least for now.
Lawmakers voted to ban school mask mandates this spring, back when COVID seemed to be fading. Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed Act 1002 knowing his veto would have been overridden anyway, but then he called lawmakers into special session this month asking them to change their minds. They didn’t.
The governor argued that conservatives should favor local control by letting government bodies closest to the people make policy decisions. Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, the lead sponsor of Act 1002, argued that the ultimate form of local control is the individual.
Garner’s argument carried the day. But what the governor couldn’t do through pleading and persuasion, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox did through edict. Responding to a lawsuit by two parents, two school districts, and two county officials, Fox declared the law unconstitutional and blocked the state from enforcing the ban until a trial can be held.
His ruling means half a million Arkansas schoolchildren will start school this fall, in person or remotely, in districts where school boards have the option to require masks.
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement was reporting Thursday morning that 31 school districts had voted to exercise that option, while 12 had decided against a mask mandate. Among those that had voted yes were Fort Smith, Jonesboro, Conway and Bryant. Other districts voted against mask mandates, including Bryant’s neighbor, Benton, along with Cabot and Sheridan.
Also requiring masks is El Dorado, which is Garner’s home. The biggest school district in his Senate district saw things differently than he did.
I cover the Legislature as a freelance journalist and school boards as editor of a magazine. The two elected positions are very different. In Arkansas, school board members are unpaid, nonpartisan officers who represent much smaller constituencies than legislators. Their focus isn’t on political disputes and ideologies but on schoolchildren, for whom they feel personally responsible for their safety.
It’s true that the individual is the most local form of government. However, individuals relinquish some of their local control whenever they engage in a collective activity where their actions might affect and endanger other people.
COVID is no different. If a family chooses to homeschool their children, no one has to wear a mask. But if they send them to a public school to get a free education funded by taxpayers, then government can enact restrictions meant to protect everyone in that building. What those restrictions should be is open to debate, and we’re sure having a lot of them. In this case, they’re best had at the local level, school district by school district, where a community’s unique circumstances, cultures and case rates can be considered.
Regardless of what local school boards and superintendents decide on mask mandates, schools face an uncertain school year. Unlike many states, Arkansas held school in person last year, and it went surprisingly well. In addition to masks, schools engaged in contact tracing and quarantining activities. The virus’ spread was kept in check, and the doors were mostly kept open. As expected, test scores were down – 11 points in math, six points in science, and five points in English and reading. But at least kids were in school.
But this is not last year’s virus. Arkansas Children’s Hospital was caring for 25 patients Tuesday. The Marion School District, which started school in July, has already had 105 students and 13 staff members test positive, resulting in 1,364 people being quarantined, according to its website Thursday. The district was one of the parties involved in the lawsuit before Judge Fox.
Is Marion a sign of things to come? We’ll know after the school bells start ringing. Class is about to be in session, masks or no masks. Almost half a million students will be educated in Arkansas’ public schools either in person or remotely, while others will be educated in private and home schools.
Keep them all in your thoughts and prayers. As both Garner and Hutchinson would agree, they’re all individuals.
