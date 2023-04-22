Arkansans can argue about whether Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ first 100 days in office were successful. This much would be hard to dispute: They were definitely consequential.
Sanders marked the milestone Wednesday at the Governor’s Mansion. As reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the nation’s youngest governor said she is a “change-maker, not a caretaker of the status quo.”
Among her most notable actions were two far-reaching legislative packages. One, the LEARNS Act, will provide Arkansas families access to roughly $7,000 in state funds for private schools, homeschooling and other options. That money previously would have gone to the public schools those children attended.
The LEARNS Act also raises the minimum required public school teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000 while giving each teacher a $2,000 raise. It also repealed the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, which will make it easier for schools to fire bad teachers, and stipulates that children must be reading at grade level in the third grade or face being held back one year.
The other major legislative package will require the worst criminal offenders to serve all of their sentences while many others who commit serious crimes will serve 85 percent. Currently, many are serving a fraction of that time because there isn’t any place to put them; the state’s prisons are full and spilling over into county jails. To address that issue, the state plans to build a 3,000-bed prison.
Sanders also signed a tax cut and a law requiring big social media companies to verify users’ ages.
Three other events or sets of actions marked Sanders’ first 100 days. One was her selection, after only a month in office, to deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Another was her replacing former Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s staff and many of his agency heads with her own people, which is common.
The other big event occurred recently with Sanders’ response to the tornadoes that hit central Arkansas and Cross County March 31. Sanders did what governors do in those circumstances, which is tour the damage, deploy the National Guard and other state resources, praise and encourage Arkansans, and request and obtain federal help. The job requires governors to show empathy and support while putting politics aside, all of which she did.
So what’s next?
The legislative session is all but officially over, but the implementation of her two big packages will take years. Much of the details of the LEARNS Act were left for the Department of Education and the State Board of Education to address through the rule-making process. Regardless of what they do, Arkansas education will be transformed.
Beginning public school teachers will be paid much higher salaries. More families will select non-public school options, and more options will spring up to serve them. The third-grade reading requirement seems like it could be a really big deal.
The prison reform package will take serious and violent offenders off the streets longer, but it remains to be seen if the threat of longer imprisonment will prevent crimes from occurring in the first place. That 3,000-bed prison will fill up fast, and with prisoners serving longer sentences, it seems likely even more beds will be needed.
Sanders also may not be finished working with legislators this year. The official end of the federal COVID-19 emergency means the state can begin removing ineligible individuals from its Medicaid population – a massive undertaking in which Arkansas is ahead of some other states. She did not rule out a special legislative session to address this and other issues in an interview with the “Capitol View” television program that aired April 16.
Sanders over time will further remake state government in her image as she replaces Hutchinson’s appointees to boards and commissions as their terms expire. These include the State Board of Education, the Highway Commission, the Game and Fish Commission, and others.
Finally, Sanders will continue being a national figure. She’ll make appearances on national media outlets, travel to other states, and eventually offer an endorsement in the presidential race. So far, former President Trump’s former press secretary is staying out of that one.
Sanders made history the day she was sworn into office when she became the first daughter of a former governor in any state to become governor herself. The next 100 days were also historic and definitely change-making.
Like it or not, she still had 1,360 days left as of Wednesday – and that’s in her first term.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
