Arkansans can argue about whether Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ first 100 days in office were successful. This much would be hard to dispute: They were definitely consequential.

Sanders marked the milestone Wednesday at the Governor’s Mansion. As reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the nation’s youngest governor said she is a “change-maker, not a caretaker of the status quo.”

