Nikki Haley is running for the Republican presidential nomination. Her pitch is time-for-a-new-generation. Also a new gender. She proposes requiring mental competency tests for any president over the age of 75. That would apply both to the Democrat incumbent, Joe Biden, and Republican candidate Donald Trump. The former South Carolina governor is 51.

As for the gender part, she’s dug into the costume box of female candidates wanting to seem tough and pulled out high heels with pointy toes. In this, she trods the path already pitted by the likes of Kari Lake and, on the Democratic side, Kamala Harris.

Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.