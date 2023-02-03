The recent mass shootings have the gun grabbers on the move again. They try to make it sound as if the world will come to an end if guns are not controlled or even confiscated. Yet, not a peep about the deaths and destruction from alcohol. So, let’s do a little comparison and see which is the greater problem, guns or alcohol.
In 2020, the most recent year for which complete data is available, 45,222 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S., according to the CDC. That figure includes gun murders and gun suicides, along with three other, less common types of gun-related deaths tracked by the CDC. By comparison, excessive alcohol use was responsible for more than 140,000 deaths in the United States each year during 2015–2019. That is basically three times the number of gun deaths.
As stated above, the gun deaths do not come remotely close to the alcohol deaths. But do you ever hear anyone trying to stop the sale and consumption of alcohol. Why not? Can someone explain the reason alcohol deaths and other carnage from alcohol is ignored. Alcohol consequences are not only ignored, the product is promoted, advertised, and glorified.
Doesn’t it seem logical to do something to control the alcohol. The Jonesboro City Council obviously believes to the contrary because they continue to proliferate alcohol throughout Jonesboro in spite of the consequences of alcohol use and the fact that its citizens have not voted for these alcohol outlets. Of course, would the council care what the public wants when they instituted a tax instead of allowing the people to vote on it.
Alcohol also causes a multitude of other consequences. 40% of child abuse is alcohol related, which should be reason enough to address the alcohol issue if nothing else. Furthermore, 73% of felonies, 41% of rape, 81% of wife battering are alcohol related. This only scratches the surface of the problems. All of this translates into costing every man, woman, and child $807 a year. And, that does not include the human pain and suffering from alcohol, which is incalculable. Wake up people!
Bobby L. Hester
Jonesboro
