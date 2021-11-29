A front page story in The Jonesboro Sun on Nov. 16 told of a car crash that resulted in the death of a woman, and a male being transported to The Med in Memphis.
What was the cause of this preventable tragedy? Alcohol. The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle who did this was drunk. This death is just one of the nearly 10,000 killed on our highways each year as a result of alcohol consumption.
Drunk driving is the most common alcohol-related crime in the United States. On average, drivers under the influence take more than 300,000 trips on American roads and highways every day. Each year, more than 1.1 million Americans are arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI).
Incredibly, this number represents only about one arrest for every 100 actual incidents of drunk driving as reported by drivers themselves. An estimated 10 million or more crashes go unreported each year. I am personally aware of at least three drunk-driver crashes near where I live that were not reported because no one was seriously hurt.
More than 40% of all fatal auto accidents are alcohol-related. More than $100 billion is lost every year repairing the damage caused to property by drunk driving incidents. But, the psychological and emotional damage caused by involvement in alcohol-related crimes like these (and crimes is what they are) is incalculable.
It is estimated that one in eight Americans are alcoholics. I had a little trouble believing that statistic until I began thinking of the people I knew, neighbors, relatives, acquaintances, who were or are alcoholics.
This is a national disgrace. I again ask the question, as I have so many times, why does a so-called civilized society tolerate this without so much as a whimper. How can this be?
Wake up Americans, you are being destroyed by the alcohol industry.
Bob Hester
Jonesboro
