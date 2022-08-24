The day of the primary elections in Wyoming, an elderly man was asked if he would vote for Liz Cheney. He replied that he would not because he did not like the direction the nation was headed. This seemed like a strange response since Congresswoman Cheney had voted with President Trump 93 percent of the time and not at all with Biden.

What seemed more puzzling was his comment that he did not like the path that Biden had chosen for the nation. Puzzling not in the sense that he said it, but because this is a common response when questions are asked about the nation or the economy. Most people claim that they personally are doing fine, but that the economy is headed in the wrong direction. If everyone is doing fine, than, by extension, isn’t the economy and the nation also doing fine?

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.