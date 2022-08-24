The day of the primary elections in Wyoming, an elderly man was asked if he would vote for Liz Cheney. He replied that he would not because he did not like the direction the nation was headed. This seemed like a strange response since Congresswoman Cheney had voted with President Trump 93 percent of the time and not at all with Biden.
What seemed more puzzling was his comment that he did not like the path that Biden had chosen for the nation. Puzzling not in the sense that he said it, but because this is a common response when questions are asked about the nation or the economy. Most people claim that they personally are doing fine, but that the economy is headed in the wrong direction. If everyone is doing fine, than, by extension, isn’t the economy and the nation also doing fine?
This feeling among large segments of the population that they’re doing fine, but the economy is not, is nothing new. In most years, the view of economists and the public diverge significantly, with economists claiming the economy is expanding nicely, but the public feeling that we’re in, or headed, toward another recession. In most cases this divergence in opinions can be attributed to false or an inadequate messaging.
When it comes to a false messaging, one needs to look no further than Fox News. There is not one instance when a piece of legislation that’s reached the president’s desk has not been attacked by commentators on the Fox network. But Fox is only part of the problem.
The Biden administration, and leaders in the Senate and the House, have not been vocal about their cumulative record of legislative successes and the impact these new laws will have on the economy. And while it’s true the Biden administration has not been the second coming of FDR, his record of successes in office is impressive.
Early on the Biden administration signed the Postal Service Reform Act which, among other things, repeals the requirement that the USPS annually prepay future retirement health benefits 75 years into the future, a provision that was costing the USPS approximately $6 billion annually, and the main reason the USPS was showing yearly budget deficits.
The American Rescue Plan kept the economy afloat when we were in the depths of the COVID 19 recession. Unemployment benefits were extended and expanded granting an additional $300 per week to unemployed individuals, married couples received direct stimulus payment of $2,800, and home foreclosure provisions were extended.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act funds $1.2 trillion in investments in high speed internet access, roads and bridges, public and rail transportation, and a network of electric car chargers, in addition there are upgrades to the power grid, airports and ports, and in a big plus for the health of children, the elimination of lead pipes nationwide.
The CHIPS and Science Act also known as simply the CHIPS Act, provides billions of dollars in new funding to boost domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States. It channeled more than $52 billion into researching semiconductors and other scientific research, with the primary aim of countering China.
The Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act recognized that exposure to airborne hazards and toxins from burn pits was a serious health hazard to veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and allows veterans to receive additional medical care and compensation. This is a welcomed and significant departure from the way Vietnam veterans were treated with respect to Agent Orange poisoning.
Biden’s most recent success is The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which will extend the expanded ACA subsidies, allow Medicare to negotiate the price of certain drugs, establish a minimum 15 percent tax on large corporations which will reduce the budget deficit, provide funds to the IRS for enhanced tax enforcement, as well as the largest funding for clean energy and other climate-related tax credits in the nation’s history.
For all the success that the president and his Democratic allies have experienced to this point, they readily admit to some major disappoints. The administration failed to pass a minimum wage hike, fund daycare centers, and make the refundable child tax credit permanent. But even with these policy disappointments, a quick summary of the administration’s successes is impressive.
In less than two years, Biden has managed to get legislation passed that saved the economy from a prolonged recession, improves the nation’s infrastructure, reduces drug costs, funds clean energy, funds computer chip manufacturing, reduces the budget deficit, and funds additional veteran health benefits. If this is viewed as taking the nation in the wrong direction, I’m at a loss to explain what more could have been done that Republicans would have voted for.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
