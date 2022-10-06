America has a population problem that is not getting much attention. Birth rates in the U.S. are well below replacement levels. The statistical replacement rate is 2,100 births per 1,000 women. But in 2020, the U.S. total fertility rate fell to 1,637 births per 1,000 women. One year earlier, it was just over 1,700 births. This represents a drop of 4 percent in 2020 compared with the previous year, and according to the Nations Center for Health Statistics, is the lowest number of births since 1979.
Population size is important because economic growth in an economy dominated by the service sector is almost impossible to achieve with a declining population. If a declining population caused our GDP to drop by just 1 percent per year, in twenty years we would see GDP decline from $23 trillion to $18 trillion. Beyond the impact on GDP, countries with declining populations find that the proportion of the elderly (those not in the labor force) constitute an ever growing portion of the population which, in our case, will drastically drive up the expenditures for age-related programs such as Social Security and Medicare accompanied by equally drastic increases in taxation.
The answer to why our population isn’t declining, if our birth rates are below the replacement level, lie in the fact, that the U.S. has a positive and sustained net in migration. In spite of evidence that immigration is a benefit to the nation’s economy, Americans’ have always had, and still have a complicated relationship with immigration, which is surprising given that we are a nation of immigrants.
In August of 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported the number of job openings was 11 million. The number of unemployment workers was six million, the number of marginally attached and discouraged workers was 1.8 million, thus the total number of jobless workers in January was 7.8 million. Maximizing output and growth requires filling all job openings, even if we could match all currently jobless workers with job openings there would still be 3.2 million unfilled job openings, an increase of 700,000 over January’s figures which shows that our job shortage problem is getting worse even in the face of record employment increases. Unfortunately, President Biden doesn’t want to increase the number of refugees seeking entrance beyond the current limit of 125,000, choosing instead to punt the ball to Congress.
Beyond the possibility of filling job openings, immigrants provide the nation with other benefits. Immigrants save more than native-born individuals. Immigrants have higher labor force participation rates and lower unemployment rates compared to native-born individuals. In addition, the Social Security Administration found that the earnings of immigrants from developing nations tend to start well below those of native-born Americans with comparable education levels and experience, but rise more rapidly than their U.S. counterparts.
With the empirical evidence clearly supporting benefits of population growth, and since our birth rates are not likely to rise, the question becomes what are we going to do about immigration, especially for those immigrants who are undocumented? The policy proposals of Republicans and Democrats are polar opposites. Republicans want to build a wall and use all means possible to seal off the Southern border. Democrats, or at least the liberal wing of the party, want to grant a path to citizenship for these undocumented immigrants.
In the middle of the debate between Republicans and Democrats are ordinary mostly non aligned voters who are not sure who to believe. Do we currently have open borders? The answer is no, but for many, the flood of immigrants is worrisome for various reasons. For workers who are unskilled, immigrants are viewed as competitors, substitute workers, who would accept wages below the prevailing wage rate, others fear that immigrants won’t assimilate leading to changes in long standing social customs, and for others there’s the fear of increased crime.
These fears could be alleviated if politicians on both sides of the aisle would be more honest. Most immigrants take jobs that most native workers do not want, think roofers. Most third generation immigrants rarely speak the language of their grandfathers, having become full assimilated into American culture, and crime statistics show that immigrant communities have half the crime rate of communities devoid of immigrants.
One suggestion that might bridge the gap between the Democrat and Republican position is a compromise on the status of those who are undocumented. Citizenship could be reserved for the documented immigrants, with only green card status being the end game for those who are undocumented. This would satisfy neither the far left nor the far right among our politicians, but it might appeal to the average American, and would be an immense benefit to the economy.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted at garylatanich@gmail.com.
