America has a population problem that is not getting much attention. Birth rates in the U.S. are well below replacement levels. The statistical replacement rate is 2,100 births per 1,000 women. But in 2020, the U.S. total fertility rate fell to 1,637 births per 1,000 women. One year earlier, it was just over 1,700 births. This represents a drop of 4 percent in 2020 compared with the previous year, and according to the Nations Center for Health Statistics, is the lowest number of births since 1979.

Population size is important because economic growth in an economy dominated by the service sector is almost impossible to achieve with a declining population. If a declining population caused our GDP to drop by just 1 percent per year, in twenty years we would see GDP decline from $23 trillion to $18 trillion. Beyond the impact on GDP, countries with declining populations find that the proportion of the elderly (those not in the labor force) constitute an ever growing portion of the population which, in our case, will drastically drive up the expenditures for age-related programs such as Social Security and Medicare accompanied by equally drastic increases in taxation.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.