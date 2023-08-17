On the day when the leading Republican presidential candidate was indicted for the fourth time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was trying to explain some of the pillars of U.S. foreign policy that are meant to endure, no matter what.

Blinken’s description of U.S. diplomacy during an interview on Monday might strike some people as whistling in the dark. But to me, it’s more like an anchor to windward. Who knows what political tempests lie ahead? But at least this administration is trying to foster partnerships and norms of behavior – in dealing with China, Russia and Ukraine, as well as new challenges such as artificial intelligence – that are broadly based and, hopefully, sustainable.

