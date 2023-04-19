Each April since 1987, the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Inc. (NCADD) has sponsored Alcohol Awareness Month to increase public awareness of alcohol problems and encourage local communities to focus on alcoholism and alcohol-related issues.
They use this opportunity to address the nation’s #1 public health problem through awareness programs. Notice they said the nation’s #1 public health problem.
We are now at an unacknowledged crisis point in this country with the consequences of so much alcohol consumption. It is estimated that one in eight, or over 40 million adult Americans are alcoholics. 40% of child abusers have admitted to being under the influence of alcohol during the time of the offense. Alcohol is the number one drug problem among young people. Every 15 minutes a teenager will die due to drunk driving. Overall, about 40% of all crime is alcohol related. And, these stats are not even a drop in the bucket of problems resulting from alcohol use and abuse.
The above is the very definition of crisis: a time of intense difficulty, trouble, or danger. A few other synonyms are: catastrophe, calamity, emergency, disaster, predicament, plight. When we look at the facts above, there is no other conclusion we can come to.
The disaster of alcoholism is not only a crisis but a crisis that is promoted. Imagine that, promoting a crisis. Yet that is exactly what is done in place of admitting we have a crisis and addressing it. Alcohol is advertised in newspapers, on radio, TV, billboards as well as any other method available. Movies and TV shows are the primary ways of promoting the cause of this crisis by portraying it to be so wonderful that everyone does it.
Alcohol is sold in quick shops, grocery stores, package stores, restaurants, dollar stores, and basically any place that wants to apply for a license to sell it. It is also sold at theme parks and universities.
Even our dry counties are not safe from this evil. A manipulated law was wrongfully interpreted as allowing “private clubs” to sell alcohol in dry counties. As a consequence, Craighead, as an example, is swamped by these bogus “clubs.”
What would you call it but a crisis?
