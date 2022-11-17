For all the talk about the solvency of the Social Security, what we find if we take a close look at the Social Security “trust funds” is that, in fact, they are “trust funds” in name only, which in turn suggests an easy fix. It wasn’t until 1939, five years after the passage of the Social Security Act that the Old Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund was created in the U.S. Treasury.
The adoption of the label “trust fund” for what was in fact a Treasury account was intended to cash in on the public’s understanding of this term that assets are absolutely safe, invested on one’s behalf, and held for one’s future use, and to reassure the public that Social Security was sound and trustworthy.
According to Suffolk University Law School Professor Charles Rounds, “The Social Security system contains nothing that remotely resembles the common law trust. There is no segregation of assets, no equitable property rights, no private right of enforcement. It is merely a system of taxation and appropriation sprinkled with trust terms to hide its true nature.”
Social Security revenues go into the Treasury’s general fund and are automatically credited to the Trust Fund in the form of Treasury bonds. The Treasury, through its agent, the Federal Reserve Bank, pays Social Security benefits and administrative outlays out of general revenue and debits the “trust fund” an equivalent value of bonds. Any leftover Social Security revenue finances general government operations, with an equivalent value of bonds remaining in the “trust fund” as Social Security’s surplus to cover any future revenue shortfalls. This is how a Treasury account, not a trust fund, works.
After 2035, when the “trust fund” has been reduced to zero, Social Security, by law, using its existing tax revenue will only be able to pay 80 percent of scheduled benefits. The trustees of the Social Security Administration (SSA) have been saying something similar to this for years because they are required by law to report yearly on the current and projected financial status of Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Disability Insurance Trust Funds.
Democrats are of the opinion that raising the income cap for Social Security taxes will enable the “trust funds” to remain solvent into the distant future. Republican are opposed to raising Social Security taxes because, in their opinion, taxing all income, coupled with our current cap on Social Security benefits, makes Social Security a very poor investment for upper income families.
What both political camps are forgetting is that Social Security is not an investment vehicle. Rather, it’s social insurance. That it may not pay out what we put into it is missing the point. We purchase homeowners’ insurance, auto insurance, and health insurance and if we’re lucky enough to never make a claim on our insurance policies we never claim that they were poor investments. Social Security is a form of social insurance, insurance against the possibility that life deals us a bad hand where our private pension, and savings, do not materialize due to unforseen economic circumstances.
Republicans want to push the retirement age up to 70 as a way of making the “trust funds” solvent into the distant future. But pushing the retirement age to 70 will disenfranchise some minority groups entirely. Indigenous peoples (both male and female) have life expectancies less than 70, as do Black males, who have a life expectancy of 68.
For all the angst we put ourselves through regarding how to fix Social Security, the solution to the “trust fund” issue can be found in the enabling legislation for Medicare Part B.
The “trust fund” for Medicare Part B comes from the federal government’s general fund with about 25 percent coming from premiums on Medicare Part B, and while Medicare Part B is in no financial difficulty, the enabling legislation gave the fund administrators legal authority to pay full benefits if the trust fund is ever exhausted. While this authority does not extend to the Social Security “trust fund” nor Medicare Part A, it does prove that a “trust fund” is not necessary for Medicare Part B payments to be made.
If we can divorce the “trust fund” for Medicare Part B from its expenditure obligations, Congress could do the same for Social Security. Remember, it’s the Fed at the request of the Treasury that funds all federal expenditures, the SSA simply provides the accounting information needed to make the appropriate payments. It’s time to end the “trust fund” fiction, and accompanying restrictions on benefit payments, and fund Social Security the way we fund, for example, the Defense Department or the Department of Agriculture. We need to make it an obligation funded out of the general treasury.
