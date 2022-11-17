For all the talk about the solvency of the Social Security, what we find if we take a close look at the Social Security “trust funds” is that, in fact, they are “trust funds” in name only, which in turn suggests an easy fix. It wasn’t until 1939, five years after the passage of the Social Security Act that the Old Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund was created in the U.S. Treasury.

The adoption of the label “trust fund” for what was in fact a Treasury account was intended to cash in on the public’s understanding of this term that assets are absolutely safe, invested on one’s behalf, and held for one’s future use, and to reassure the public that Social Security was sound and trustworthy.