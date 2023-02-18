Someday, I hope to bring you good news about the national debt. Unfortunately, today is not it.

On Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office released its latest projections, and it’s not pretty. The national debt, currently $31.46 trillion, will grow to $52 trillion between now and the end of fiscal year 2033.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.