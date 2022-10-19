We are all hearing about the Public Library and the millions they have in reserve obtained over several years from budgeting less than they receive in tax dollars.
I want to focus on another aspect.
Those who are opposing this reduction effort would have you believe that none of the citizens behind this petition use the Library or even read books. I will speak for myself. I do use the Library on a regular basis and have for several years. During that time, I have been looking, listening and learning a great deal.
According to the opposition’s messaging, our current tax rate is justified because we have more branches than these other counties of similar size. I would submit that we have more branches because the unbridled tax and spend practices have led to these branches not out of necessity but out of we got money to spend.
The over half a million dollar example of this is the Bookmobile. The vast majority of the times I’ve been to the Library in the past few years it has been parked in the fancy garage. I have been told that a great many of the staff hate driving the thing and it has a couple of minor accidents under it’s belt because it is cumbersome to drive. All this aside, the Bookmobile has been missing in action since this discussion started. Trying to make people think it’s out being used during operating hours?
Why did we need to get a Bookmobile in the first place with all these branches everywhere that need this current funding?
Why do we need all these branches and the Bookmobile with the shift we saw years ago to books online?
Please do not listen to the Chicken Little antics and scare tactics (note my book reference!) of several, including the new library director, that the entire library system will possibly have to close if this funding is reduced. Please note I said reduced even though those opposed are screaming defund. There is a difference! We have tightened our belts these past several years, so why shouldn’t the Library?
I urge everyone to vote for the mileage reduction in November to roll-back the level of tax dollars given to the Library and bring fiscal responsibility and accountability back to our Library!
Andrew Stricklin
Jonesboro
