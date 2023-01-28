Another CCJPL board meeting has gone by, and once again the religious right was there, blatantly pressuring the board to run the public library as though it's merely a church annex. No, really, what other conclusion could one have after former board member Amanda Escue's speech? She began by heavily implying children's and YA books containing sex education content are outside the legal purview of our library to shelve at all, a clear overreach of legal interpretation. She then donated two books with her preferred (religious) sex education, which is fine, but the library's normal acquisition process already works perfectly well, thank you very much.
Next she read a single sample of the book "Boy Toy" to the board. It was a classic example of framing one seemingly salacious segment as representative of the entire thing, disregarding subsequent chapters detailing characters' reactions, communication, justice, or possible catharsis. Escue herself called it a book categorically without merit while admitting she hadn't read the full thing.
