I was sad to hear of P.J. O’Rourke’s death on Feb. 15
It brought back memories of the waning days of National Lampoon Magazine, where he was executive editor from 1978-1980, and among the last of the original creators still associated with it. Also as a young person, I didn’t miss his contributions to Rolling Stone magazine, or those of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson, which brought back more sad feelings with the anniversary of his suicide (Feb. 20, 2005).
These were the great Gonzo journalists as they were called, and their connections were Gonzo everything, as well.
O’Rourke’s work was in association with National Lampoon founder Doug Kenney, best known for the films “Animal House” and “Caddyshack,” who also left us too soon in 1980 after falling from a cliff in Hawaii. As Harold Ramis (another associate from National Lampoon) best known for “Caddyshack,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Groundhog Day,” would say: “Doug was looking for a better place to jump from, when he slipped.” Harold passed away in 2014, Feb. 24, in fact.
And John Hughes, who came from National Lampoon would go on to bring us these classic movies: “Mr. Mom,” “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Pretty In Pink,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” and “Home Alone.” We lost him in 2009.
Others from that group included Michael O’Donoghue, who would become the first head writer of Saturday Night Live. He left us in 1994. Also, John Belushi who died in 1982, and Gilda Radner, who died in 1989. So to me O’Rourke’s passing is another loss in that long list of those I admired for their overall irreverence, satire, humor, and the truth they told behind it – others from that group still with us include Chevy Chase, Christopher Guest, and Bill Murray.
They say we don’t mourn certain celebrities when they pass away because we knew them, but because they – in some way – helped us to better know ourselves, and that certainly was the case for those mentioned. They helped me find and shape my own sense of the absurd, and humor, and healthy cynicism for sure.
We still have great, biting satire and comedy today, but it seems the audience for it may be thinning out, along with their skin. Satirists used to be thrown in jail, you know, and they still are in some places.
One of the memories that popped up when I heard the news about O’Rourke, was the Rolling Stone interview with Bill Clinton right after he won the Democratic nomination for president in 1992. Clinton met with O’Rourke, Thompson, Rolling Stone magazine founder Jann Wenner, and economic journalist William Greider at Doe’s Eat Place in Little Rock. Here’s a sample:
Clinton (commenting on how hard the battle will be in the upcoming general election): Keep in mind, it still takes more courage to vote for change than it does to stay where you are. And it is not true that hope is always a stronger emotion than fear. In fact, you could argue that usually the reverse is the case.
O’Rourke: Thomas Paine did.
Clinton: What?
O’Rourke: Thomas Paine argued that the reverse was usually the case.
Clinton: I think we have an excellent chance to win. I believe if I do win, we would be well positioned to deal with some of these thorny problems and to have the mandate to deal with them. But I think that we’re going to have over ninety days of real, real struggle to do this.
Thompson: Caligula argued that, too. Thomas Paine and Caligula.
O’Rourke: Yes. I don’t know if we want to get Caligula in on this.
O’Rourke was conservative/libertarian but no one was safe from his telling it like it is, and I always admire that. As was noted in the New York Times, during the 2016 presidential campaign, Mr. O’Rourke announced that he was going to vote for Hillary Clinton, not Donald Trump. Mrs. Clinton, he told The New Statesman in 2020, was “the devil I knew,” whereas no one he knew, he said, liked Mr. Trump. “I just thought he was unstable,” he said, and dangerous. “I still do.” As time went on, he continued in that vein, describing himself as a member of the “unorganized resistance” against Mr. Trump.
Tributes to O’Rourke lit up social media upon his passing, almost all of them were the best kind of tributes, simply quotes from this guy who made us think and laugh so much.
“The whole idea of government is this: If enough people get together and act in concert, they can take something and not pay for it.”
“When buying and selling are controlled by legislation, the first things to be bought and sold are legislators.”
“Drugs have taught an entire generation of kids the metric system.”
“You can’t get good Chinese takeout in China and Cuban cigars are rationed in Cuba. That’s all you need to know about communism.”
“Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys.”
“Each American embassy comes with two permanent features: a giant anti-American demonstration and a giant line for American visas.”
“The Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer, and remove the crabgrass on your lawn. The Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work and then they get elected and prove it.”
Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.
