You remember the song “Sixteen Tons” sung by Tennessee Ernie Ford with the line, “Another day older and deeper in debt”? That line certainly would apply to Uncle Sam, particularly if you replaced “day’ with “year” and added “$1.4 trillion” in front of “deeper.”

The U.S. Treasury Department confirmed last week that the federal government borrowed that much in calendar year 2022. For perspective, that’s roughly $4,200 for every American man, woman and child.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.