About three dozen Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students volunteers frantically organized county boxes containing signatures at the secretary of state’s Brookwood Drive office in Little Rock on Monday. The minutes ticked down to the 5 p.m. deadline. One petition containing additional signatures was being notarized at 4:57.
With about 90 seconds left, CAPES Executive Director Steve Grappe announced, “All CAPES personnel people. Thank you, we can stop. It is what it is.”
At the time, CAPES thought it had fallen about 500 signatures short of the required 54,422 to have a chance at qualifying its referendum to repeal the LEARNS Act for the November 2024 ballot.
That was Monday. A lot changed Tuesday.
On that day, CAPES announced that it thought it had collected enough signatures Monday to close the gap after all.
Grappe, a rancher from Rose Bud, told me that after looking at the numbers past 2 a.m., the group had found discrepancies in its counts, didn’t realize petitioners had turned in multiple packs of petitions, and hadn’t accounted for walkups. He thinks CAPES collected 6,800 signatures during an all-out push on Monday. And that would be enough.
So now we await the official count by the secretary of state’s office. That count began Tuesday morning.
A referendum is a citizen-led repeal of a law passed by legislators. These are rare, the last attempt occurring in 1994. In that election, voters rejected a repeal of the state’s new soft drink tax that provided additional funding for Medicaid.
In this case, CAPES is seeking to repeal the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education reform law. It will increase minimum public school teacher salaries to $50,000 while creating “education freedom accounts.” These will give families access to public school funds to pay for private and homeschooling.
Volunteers had collected signatures across Arkansas the past two months, building momentum and intensifying their efforts. If CAPES reaches that 54,422 number, and 75 percent come from registered Arkansas voters, it will qualify for an additional 30-day “cure period” to collect more signatures.
For a group that had come so close to reaching its goal and thought it had failed Monday, spirits were high. Volunteers cheered at the names of the 48 counties where at least 3 percent of the voters had signed the petition.
Maybe the positive vibes came from the fact that, no matter what happens with the referendum, the group doesn’t consider its work to be done. It’s planning a citizen-led constitutional amendment requiring private schools accepting public money to comply with many of the same rules that public schools do, such as accepting students with disabilities.
“We’ve already got one in the works,” Grappe told reporters. “We’ve already done polling and a focus group on it. Next thing, we’re going to take it to the teachers and superintendents like they should have done with [the LEARNS Act].”
Grappe said CAPES, which he said numbers about 2,500 people, will also work to elect school board candidates it considers supportive of public schools.
If CAPES qualifies for the ballot, LEARNS according to the Constitution would be held “in abeyance,” or on hold, until voters vote on it in November 2024.
Then voters – 63 percent of whom voted for Sanders last year – would have their say. On Monday, she reacted to CAPES’ presumed shortfall by saying, “I ran for governor not to protect the failed status quo, but to make bold transformational change.”
Another legal issue remains. The Arkansas Supreme Court will hear a case over whether lawmakers properly voted for the LEARNS Act’s emergency clause separately from the bill itself. The emergency clause allowed the law to go into effect immediately instead of Aug. 1. That date has passed.
The 145-page LEARNS Act would fundamentally alter Arkansas education. Schools both public and private have been preparing to ride this wave. Meanwhile, Grappe and CAPES are trying to start their own wave.
They definitely have created a ripple. Whether or not it builds into something more depends on whether they collected enough signatures, and what they do afterwards regardless.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
