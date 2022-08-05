This morning (Thursday), I read the current status of the Brittney Griner saga — guilty, and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. Well, that surely can’t be a good thing.
It was initially rumored that she might be “traded” for Viktor Bout, a notorious Russian arms dealer convicted in 2011. Apparently, Russia has not agreed to such a prisoner swap. Unfortunately for the Americans held in Russia, but hardly surprising considering the current world status.
Ms. Griner has been vocal in her condemnation of the United States as evidenced in her refusal to take the floor during the playing of the National Anthem. She stated: “If the league continues to want to play it, that’s fine, I will not be out there.”
It is always entertaining when someone encounters difficulties outside the U.S., then they can’t wait to return! I guess our country is not so bad after all. When her incarceration is complete, Brittney will get the chance to decide whether to remain local or return to this flawed country. Any bets?
