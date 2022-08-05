This morning (Thursday), I read the current status of the Brittney Griner saga — guilty, and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. Well, that surely can’t be a good thing.

It was initially rumored that she might be “traded” for Viktor Bout, a notorious Russian arms dealer convicted in 2011. Apparently, Russia has not agreed to such a prisoner swap. Unfortunately for the Americans held in Russia, but hardly surprising considering the current world status.