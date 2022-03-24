The Jonesboro Sun actually printed an AP Fact Check article on senators questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Just wondering why this newspaper didn't print an article from AP on fact checking senators while Justice Brett Kavanaugh was being grilled or when Justice Amy Coney Barrett was being questioned ... one wonders why the mainstream press is not trusted? It's fairly obvious to a large percentage of the population.
Doug Gilmore
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.