Anyone who watched the news this week witnessed one of the most disgusting gestures by a sitting POTUS; Biden begging Saudi Arabia to produce more oil. This is nearly as bad as Obama bowing to the Saudi dictator during his presidency.
This is the president who, on day one, publicly stated that his administration’s goal was to eliminate fossil fuels as an energy source – preferably within the next ten years. This certainly is unrealistic in that 80% of our energy comes from fossil fuels and nuclear energy. Renewables produce about 20% of the total.
Of course the Biden administration realizes the reality of the problem, going green is just a campaign slogan to access votes from the Bernie Sanders arm of the Democratic Party. The U.S. can produce its own oil and natural gas, thank you.
That important point aside, why would we want to prostrate ourselves to such an evil regime? Have we forgotten that 15 of the 19 911 hijackers were citizens of Saudi Arabia and that the State was an active supporter of Al Qaeda? Do we ignore their abysmal human rights policy or their killing of an American citizen? I guess so.
Biden has blamed everyone except his administration for the failures of policy. This seems to be the governing style of both parties. In fact, Harry S. Truman was the last U.S. president who said “the buck stops here.” Renewable energy definitely has a role in our overall long-term energy plans, but begging Saudi Arabia on the international stage for something we can produce here is simply appalling. Is Biden’s next stop Venezuela?
