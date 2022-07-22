Anyone who watched the news this week witnessed one of the most disgusting gestures by a sitting POTUS; Biden begging Saudi Arabia to produce more oil. This is nearly as bad as Obama bowing to the Saudi dictator during his presidency.

This is the president who, on day one, publicly stated that his administration’s goal was to eliminate fossil fuels as an energy source – preferably within the next ten years. This certainly is unrealistic in that 80% of our energy comes from fossil fuels and nuclear energy. Renewables produce about 20% of the total.