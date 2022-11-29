This is a thank you to the Jonesboro sanitation department for their diligent efforts in picking up the city's paper leaf bags in such a timely manner. The improved service has kept the city's beautification efforts on track. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed.
Thanks for your hard work in maintaining an adequate work force to do this important job. With your help, I will continue to try to keep our home surroundings up to par for my neighborhood and city.
