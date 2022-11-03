America is known as the land of opportunity, where with effort, anything can be achieved. Migrants flock to the United States every year to live the “American dream.” For many, as evidenced by the success of immigrants, these “opportunities” still exit. The problem we’ve been experiencing for years is that the ability to move up the economic ladder is not what it used to be. For many, we’re becoming less and less of the “land of opportunity.”

In America, the income of one’s parents, should not matter. Our success, our ability to experience upward income mobility should depend on our education, drive, and tenacity, and while this is what we believe, the evidence suggests something quite different.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.