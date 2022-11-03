America is known as the land of opportunity, where with effort, anything can be achieved. Migrants flock to the United States every year to live the “American dream.” For many, as evidenced by the success of immigrants, these “opportunities” still exit. The problem we’ve been experiencing for years is that the ability to move up the economic ladder is not what it used to be. For many, we’re becoming less and less of the “land of opportunity.”
In America, the income of one’s parents, should not matter. Our success, our ability to experience upward income mobility should depend on our education, drive, and tenacity, and while this is what we believe, the evidence suggests something quite different.
In recent years, studies have found the United States to have less upward income mobility than comparable nations. Markus Jantti, an economist at a Swedish university, found that 42 percent of American men raised in families whose income ranked in the bottom fifth stay there as adults. This lack of upward income mobility contrasts sharply with Denmark where only 25 percent of men raised in families whose income ranked in the bottom fifth stayed there. In Britain, a country famous for its class constraints, only 30 percent of men from families in the bottom fifth of income earners remain there.
Similarly, when females are included, 65 percent of individuals raised in the bottom fifth stay in the bottom two-fifths, never earning more than $40,000 per year which is $39,784 below the national median income of $70,784. According to Erin Currier, director of Pew’s financial security and mobility project, “Children raised in families at the 90th percentile can expect their own family income to be three times more than the children raised at the 10th percentile. These findings are at odds with our country’s aspirations for equal opportunity and upward mobility. “
Upward mobility matters little if the income gap between the top and bottom income earners are small because the difference in incomes would have little effect on economic welfare.
In 2021, the lowest 20 percent of income earners made no more than $28,007, the average income for those in the lowest Quintile was just $14,589. As a group these families received only 2.9 percent of all income earned. By contrast, those in the top 20 percent of income earners had an income that was at least $286,000. As a group these families received 52.7 percent of all income earned. With these kinds of gaps between the lowest and highest income earners, a lack of upward income mobility means that many families will never achieve the “American dream.”
In America, there’s the almost universal belief that education is the vehicle that will open opportunities for our children, opportunities that provide them with upward income mobility. But recent evidence from the Brookings Institution cast doubt on whether higher education is equally beneficial.
Brookings’s Brad Hershbein analyzed data from the Panel Study of Income Dynamics that tracked the economic progress of 5,000 families since 1968. He found, as you’d expect, a college degree does make a difference in poor students’ future earnings. Poor children who went to college earned, on average, 91 percent more money over their careers than poor children who only got a high school degree. But the future earnings for middle, and upper, income kids were much larger, in that group, children who got a bachelor’s degree earned 162 percent more than their peers who only earned a high school degree.
What is more disappointing is that this earnings gap between poor college-educated and rich college-educated children grew over the course of their career. Right after college, poor children earn, on average, about two-thirds as much as rich children. But by mid-career, the typical college grad from a rich family is earning close to $100,000, while the grad from a poor family is making around $50,000, half of what their wealthier counterparts earn.
This doesn’t mean that poorer children shouldn’t seek a college degree, after all, that degree nearly doubles their lifetime earnings relative to peers who didn’t go to college. But it does suggest that a college education is not necessarily the great equalizer, the avenue for upward income mobility, that many of us hoped for.
Our mobility problems are not well understood, and what’s worse, there’s no consensus, even within the various camps of economists, as to what the solution(s) should be. But, a nation divided into a few wealthy families with a majority of families struggling to survive is not the kind of nation I want my grandchildren to inherit, but it’s the direction we’re headed if we don’t take income inequality and a lack of mobility seriously.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be emailed at garylatanich@gmail.com.
