Earlier this month, the Jonesboro Sun reported on rising fuel prices for Arkansas utilities that depend on fracked natural gas and coal. According to the article, our state’s ratepayers can expect their bills to rise by ten percent or more as utilities pass along costs of these dirty fossil fuels.
Missing from the article, however, was the simple and effective way that Arkansans can save money on their power bills: by moving quickly to clean solar and wind energy.
Fossil fuels like coal and fracked natural gas have historically powered Arkansas at the expense of clean air, clean water, and public health while harming our global climate. The good news is that moving to solar and wind energy can power our lives while lowering our utility bills, growing our economy, and generating no air or water pollution whatsoever.
The February freeze saw prices spike due to crashing supply and intense competing demands between gas end users like exports, heavy industry, the electric grid, and home heating. Being better prepared for cold weather to avoid rolling blackouts does not minimize the threat of volatile gas prices this winter. Non weather events, like when hackers breached Colonial Pipeline causing price spikes this past May, is another reason to be cautious about adding more demand for gas.
This is a lesson that some Arkansas utilities appear to have not learned. Arkansas utilities, like Entergy and SWEPCO, are simultaneously announcing plans to go “net zero” carbon emissions by mid-century while quietly making plans to continue burning fossil fuels and construct new fracked natural gas plants. These two tracks are incompatible. Methane, the primary component of “natural” gas, is at least 80 times as potent as carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. But there’s nothing “natural” about gas. Just like coal and oil, it’s a polluting fossil fuel that does extraordinary damage to the climate, our health, and clean water.
It doesn’t have to be this way. In 2021, we have better, cleaner, and less expensive energy options. Creating a clean energy future in our state has broad support because it makes as much financial sense as it does to stop polluting our own environment. Thanks to the Arkansas General Assembly, we’ve made national news about our solar policies allowing rural school districts to save money and increase teacher pay and retention with those savings. More and more Arkansas cities, counties, school districts, and businesses are powering their needs with solar energy. Even our state’s largest coal-burning utilities like Entergy, SWEPCO, and the Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, are bringing hundreds of megawatts of wind and solar energy onto the Arkansas grid. We need Arkansas utilities to accelerate investments here instead of fracked natural gas and coal plant operations.
Improving our ecosystems and economic prosperity are not mutually exclusive. At the national level, pending policies like the Clean Electricity Performance Program and the American Jobs Plan are designed to support electric utilities transition from burning fossil fuels to powering customers with clean energy. Our Arkansas elected leaders know that we can make this happen. Now all we need is the political will to do it.
What does all this mean for these communities? It means lower electric bills. It means cleaner air and water. It means healthier people who are no longer breathing toxic pollutants emitted by burning coal and fracked gas. And, increasingly, it means good-paying jobs in the clean energy industry.
The bottom line is this, here in Arkansas, we now have better choices available. We citizens must push our utilities and elected officials to continue transitioning away from burning coal and gas, and to jettison plans to build more of such facilities in Arkansas. The clean energy era is here, and it can mean great things for Arkansans. Embracing it fully – and all the benefits it brings – is the right move for the Natural State.
Shawn Only lives in Jonesboro and is a state board member of the Arkansas Sierra Club.
