The fiscal dividend is the budget surplus governments experience as a result of economic growth. Without any increase in sales or income tax rates, the state has additional tax revenue at its disposal. Economic theory is silent on what should be done with the surplus tax revenue.

The options facing the state legislature are to leave public spending at current levels and eliminate the surplus by cutting tax rates, or leave the tax rates at current levels, and use the surplus funds to expand the state’s provision of services and transfers, or some combination of the two.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.