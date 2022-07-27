The fiscal dividend is the budget surplus governments experience as a result of economic growth. Without any increase in sales or income tax rates, the state has additional tax revenue at its disposal. Economic theory is silent on what should be done with the surplus tax revenue.
The options facing the state legislature are to leave public spending at current levels and eliminate the surplus by cutting tax rates, or leave the tax rates at current levels, and use the surplus funds to expand the state’s provision of services and transfers, or some combination of the two.
Five years ago the state legislature failed its responsibility test when it squandered the state’s fiscal dividend by cutting income taxes in a way that overwhelmingly benefited upper income families. Given that the state ended this past fiscal year with a record $1.6 billion budget surplus, it will be interesting to see what Governor Hutchinson plans to do when he calls the legislature back into a session.
The rumors out of Little Rock are that he plans to take up tax relief and possibly raise teachers salaries, although the teacher pay hike seems a stretch for the legislature at this time.
While economic theory is silent on what to do with a budget surplus, it makes sense to look at the level of state services, and economic conditions, and ask is there anything that needs improving, or are we at the top of the socioeconomic ladder and the envy of the other 50 states. Given the wealth of Census data in the U.S., the answer to this question is easy to find.
Arkansas ranks near the bottom in many areas, areas that the legislature could have had an impact on if they chose to do so. For example, we rank no higher than 44th in terms of the number of young people ages 18-24 not in school or working, in the number working women who are below the poverty level, in overall poverty, in the number of children in poverty, in higher educational attainment, and dead last when it comes to hunger and food insecurity.
The reason for our poor ranking is not hard to understand, even though our unemployment rate is below the national average, we’re still the fourth poorest state in the union with a median income that is fully $15,000 below the U.S. median. Given this fact, it’s even more incumbent on our state legislature to use our budget surplus to improve the welfare of those in our state who are most in need. Tax cuts can be extremely effective if targeted in a way that benefits those with low and moderate incomes.
In a market economy, the legislature cannot raise the nominal income of Arkansas workers, but they can increase their real income through the use of state expenditure programs and tax policies. On the tax side, the state can increase the real income of low income families by eliminating the remaining sales tax on food and by creating a state Earned Income Tax Credit. If patterned after the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, it would create an incentive to work by increasing size of their tax refund as earned income increased.
On the expenditure side an important program for working women would be a refundable child tax credit. Monthly checks to women with children would offset the cost of childcare and boost the number of women in Arkansas who would be able to enter the labor force. For a state with low educational attainment because of the high cost of education, the state should use a portion of the surplus tax revenue to lower tuition costs, and expand expenditures for internship programs, and since we rank last in hunger and food insecurity, the state should fund a statewide school breakfast and lunch program.
As we’ve repeatedly seen, a recession generates budget deficits, and the legislature, as directed by the Revenue Stabilization Act, reduces expenditures. When we pass the trough of the recession and move into the expansion phase, previous spending cuts are seldom restored, instead, with the appearance of budget surpluses in the expansion phase, the legislature again opts for tax cuts.
Recessions lead to spending cuts, with expansions leading to tax cuts. Over time we see the level of government provided services and transfers being ratcheted down to the detriment of families in need of state assistance. Improving the welfare of Arkansas residents is the legislature’s responsibility. Over time we’ve had the tax revenue to make the necessary improvements, we simply didn’t do it. Let’s hope this time the legislature takes an in-depth look at the state’s needs and doesn’t simply waste the state’s $1.6 billion economic “gift.”
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
