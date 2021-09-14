In September of 2001, I was finishing up a book commemorating the state’s newspaper history. “Community Diaries” was almost ready to go to press when 9/11 hit.
I immediately called the Arkansas Press Association’s head, C. Dennis Schick, and told him we had to cover this. He agreed, but it had to done very quickly. I went to work: the historian became a reporter. During the rest of the week I e-mailed, telephoned and tried to read as many newspapers as possible.
One set of options existed for daily newspapers, another for the still then-numerous weeklies. But as White River Current publisher Jeannie Day discovered of the public, “They do look to the local paper no matter what it is or where it is.”
First, the dozen afternoon dailies offered first-day coverage. Seven morning dailies had “Extra” editions out that afternoon with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette putting out two with free distribution. There were other responses as well.
The “news hole” at The Jonesboro Sun grew by eight pages and four of pages even lacked advertisements. The Sun sold 1,600 extra newspapers that first day. Every newspaper sought to find local connection stories and even original photographs.
Jonesboro tracked down former ASU graduate Adam Staples who had fled down 61 flights of stairs to escape the carnage. The Benton Courier not only added four extra pages but for the next 10 days summarized events under the heading “Freedom Under Attack.”
Weekly newspapers existed in a different world. For years they had left national affairs to the dailies and concentrated on local news. For the Stone County Leader, whose newspaper was “put to bed” (printed) on Monday, Tuesday morning found Rusty Fraser and staff attaching mailing labels.
More weeklies went to bed on Tuesday, so for them a narrow window existed. The Sheridan Headlight secured an original photograph.
The greatest freedom existed at DeWitt, for the Era-Enterprise was still printed in the office. Christina Vederosa, a New York native, summarized succinctly not just Arkansas’s world: “By 8 a.m. Tuesday, every television in DeWitt was tuned in to the horrifying sights from New York City. But by 1 p.m. Tuesday, every car in DeWitt was lined up at the gas pump.” The White River Current even printed a picture of a gas line.
One big coup fell to Randy Kemp at the Heber Springs Sun-Times, when former state representative Randy Thurman, then in Washington, e-mailed eyewitness accounts on the attack on the Pentagon and a photograph of some of the damage. After a local man shared his New York contacts, Kemp put all this on the front page, later recalling, “We went past deadline but still got printed late Tuesday afternoon and our delivery was on time to all our subscribers Wednesday morning. Whew!”
John Bland’s sister who was living in New York sent original material to the Walnut Ridge Times-Dispatch. Grandparents of another New Yorker passed along more material to the Sheridan Headlight.
Assessments followed. “We doze, but we never close,” Sun associate editor Paul Holmes concluded, and for George Smith, “This was our Pearl Harbor.”
D.L. Bailey at the Phillips County Progress, “hustled a little bit” especially among other military veterans and was astounded that he had not heard one racial remark since the event happened; people were pulling together.
As it often the case, one way to fight the fear was sports. Bradley Caldwell at the Atkins Chronicle, writing of the Thursday and Friday night football games under the headline “Charleston and America Win Big at Ball Games,” found fans taking comfort from the plays on the field.
Poetry, once a newspaper staple, returned as well. The front page of the Eureka Springs Times-Echo ran a poem by seventh-grader Leah Gould.
In short, if on television, the big three news anchors, Tom Brokaw (NBC), Peter Jennings (ABC), and Dan Rather (CBS) were the moral compasses guiding Americans with news coverage, local newspapers through the medium of print assured readers that accurate information, not rumors and falsehoods, would guide and reassure them.
Patriotism surged, and soon little American flags littered the sides of highways. If this short essay, originally researched in a rush and hardly definitive, tells us anything, it is that America today, faced with the COVID attack on our health and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, more nearly resembles Longfellow’s poem “The Wreck of the Hesperus” with the United States having become “a dreary wreck,” as compared to the American response to 9/11.
Michael B. Dougan is a resident of Jonesboro.
