For a long time, northwest Arkansas and central Arkansas have driven the state’s economic growth. Many other areas have not prospered as much. Two-thirds of the state’s 75 counties lost population between the 2010 and 2020 censuses. That’s not surprising. People move to where the jobs are.
But lately, there’s been a lot of good news coming from other parts of Arkansas. The Wall Street Journal recently reported – as relayed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette – that Exxon Mobil plans to build processing facilities near Magnolia capable of producing annually up to 110,000 tons of lithium. That metal is used for batteries for electric cars and other applications. The amount would be equal to roughly 15 percent of the world’s total production last year.
South Arkansas is home to the Smackover Formation, once the base of the state’s oil industry, which has brine deposits containing lithium. Other companies including Standard Lithium are also planning to extract resources from the brine. The Magnolia Reporter recently reported that Tetra Technologies plans to build a half-billion-dollar production facility. It will produce bromine, which can be used in the oil and gas industry and for energy storage.
The developments could make south Arkansas an international player in a rapidly growing field.
But it’s not just in lithium production that the area is seeing economic growth. The Highland Industrial Park in East Camden is a major player in the defense industry. About 2,700 individuals work for companies like Lockheed Martin, which employs 1,000 there, and Aerojet Rocketdyne, which recently announced it was adding a couple of hundred employees to the 1,100 it already has. Weapons produced there include Lockheed’s HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) and others being used by Ukraine.
Defense is also becoming a major economic driver for the Fort Smith area. Ebbing Air National Guard Base at Fort Smith was selected by the U.S. Air Force to be the training center for foreign pilots learning to fly F-16 and F-35 fighter planes. The new mission will bring 230 U.S. Air Force personnel to the area. Singapore, one of the first customers, will send 300 military personnel with their families.
Finally, Mississippi County in the state’s northeast corner has become the nation’s steel-producing capital with more than 3,600 workers, according to the area’s Great River Economic Development Foundation.
The area is home to huge operations run by Nucor and U.S. Steel. The latter last year announced it was building a $3 billion factory, the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. The company said the project would create 900 jobs with an average pay of more than $100,000. The plant will process recycled steel into the kind of advanced steel used by the auto industry.
Of course, these economic developments by themselves won’t guarantee prosperity throughout those regions.
They still have many challenges to overcome, including housing and a lack of amenities. An acquaintance of mine recently told me he had started working for Aerojet Rocketdyne but was still living in Little Rock. That’s a long drive, but there’s really nothing in East Camden for him except a job. To help turn workers into residents, Mississippi County’s “Work Here, Live Here” campaign will pay for 10 percent of the cost of a new home bought by a manufacturing worker.
But while good news can create its own challenges, it’s still much better than bad news. These areas are forging identities as major players in steel, energy and defense – or in south Arkansas’ case, the latter two. Just as Walmart has done in northwest Arkansas, these industries will create a ripple effect. They will indirectly create thousands more jobs and spread the prosperity to nearby counties.
People will move to where the jobs are, or at least they’ll drive there. When they do, it will be in cars made of steel. In the near future, many will probably be powered by lithium. Arkansas will produce a lot of both.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
