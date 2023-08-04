‘Tell it to the Marines” was a popular recruiting slogan during World War I. Throughout the long, distinguished history of the U.S. Marine Corps, courage, determination, and love of country have always been at the heart of their training. One Arkansas native, John H. Pruitt, one of the most decorated Marines of World War I, showed this to the world when he became one of the few men to ever earn two Medals of Honor.

John Henry Pruitt II was born in Pruitt Hollow, near Fayetteville, on Oct. 4, 1896. He was born into a modest farm family, but his time in Arkansas would be short. While still young, Pruitt’s father moved the family to the thriving mining town of Jerome in the Arizona Territory, where he worked for a few years as a blacksmith. After attending elementary school in Jerome, the family moved to Phoenix.

