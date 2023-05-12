Oren Harris had led a life of dedication and integrity that led him into public service. The one-time El Dorado lawyer would find that integrity tested as a member of Congress. In 1959, Harris and his congressional committee became the epicenter of one of the most explosive scandals in the history of American television – the quiz show scandal.

Born in 1903 in Hempstead County to a family of farmers, Harris learned the importance of hard work and education. He graduated from high school in Prescott, then attended college at what is now Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. He earned tuition money picking peaches and playing baseball for various local teams. After graduating from law school in 1930, he started a law firm in El Dorado. His sharp mind and honesty earned him election as prosecuting attorney in 1936. In 1940, he was elected to Congress.

