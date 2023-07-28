Since the creation of the state, Pulaski County has been the focus of politics and business for the state of Arkansas as the home of the state capital. Few people may know who the county was named for – Count Casimir Pulaski.

Pulaski, a Polish general, arrived in the United States during the American Revolution, trained American troops, and gave his life for the freedom of the new land. Pulaski became a hero for the generation of men who fought for American independence.