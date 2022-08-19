Arkansas legislators in their recent special session declined to use the state’s budget surplus to increase teacher salaries, but some indicated interest in doing so next year. Let’s hope they follow through.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson had wanted lawmakers to increase the minimum starting teacher salary from $36,000 to $42,000 while ensuring each teacher received at least a $4,000 raise. He did that after Mississippi raised its minimum salary to $41,500.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.