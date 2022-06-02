In his column, Steve Brawner noted that Arkansans opting to cast Republican ballots outnumbered Democratic primary votes by a greater than 3 to 1 margin. Considering the rapid decline of Arkansas Democrats, one might expect party leaders to examine what went wrong.
The best explanation is the unpopularity of the Democratic brand in Arkansas. A solution might have involved finding the Arkansas equivalent of a successful red state Democrat like West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin or Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. Former State House Majority Leader Jay Martin ran for Governor this year in the Democratic primary and was shunned for his pro-life, pro-gun rights and pro-law enforcement views. Any candidate deviating from the progressive agenda is targeted by party activists.
Republican voters favored mainstream conservatives in the primary. The GOP needs to continue the effective policies of Governor Asa Hutchinson, move beyond the 2020 election, and broaden the party base.
Democrats have become the more extreme of two increasingly polarized parties. One example is the Democratic nominee for governor’s plan to legalize marijuana and “develop a just and equitable cannabis industry.” Why should Arkansas risk increased traffic fatalities and other negative consequences of legalization? Chris Jones is a smart guy. He has to realize that legal pot will not make Arkansas more prosperous, safer or smarter but is using the issue to turn out Democrats. My guess is Arkansas voters want a more sensible agenda than the pipe dream of a cannabis-based economy.
Clint Hatcher
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.