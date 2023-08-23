National Security Communications Coordinator John Kirby offered a twisted explanation regarding the Biden administration’s apparent attempt to get Iran to release five imprisoned Americans by transferring $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea to an account in Qatar, which Iran will be able to access.

Kirby told Jake Tapper of CNN: “(This is) “not a ransom.” Instead, Kirby claimed the account containing the money is one “that has not been made accessible” to Iran, and the administration is simply “making that one account that has been in existence for several years more accessible to the Iranians.”

