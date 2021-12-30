Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.