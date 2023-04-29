If presidential politics is now little more than outrage-fueled entertainment and show business, then Asa Hutchinson has no chance of winning. Arkansas’ former governor is counting on it still being about more than that.

Hutchinson on Wednesday officially announced what he had already said he’s doing: He’s running.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.