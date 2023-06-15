Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson had a five-minute segment to talk about former President Trump’s legal troubles on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning, and he did not mince words.
Unlike many national Republicans including most of those running for president (and all badly trailing Trump), Hutchinson expressed support for the prosecutor while questioning if the case is winnable.
“It’s obviously a very solid indictment. The grand jury found probable cause for it,” he told host Dana Bash. “Now I do think Jack Smith’s going to have a challenging time making the case in court, not because the facts are weak, but simply because you’re going after a former president and you just have one juror that happens to be Trump supporter or happens to be of a different viewpoint, you’re not going to be able to get a conviction.”
It is not surprising that Hutchinson would have sympathy for the prosecution. He is an old-school, law-and-order, national security Reagan Republican. He’s also a former federal prosecutor and former member of Congress who unsuccessfully prosecuted the impeachment case against President Clinton. He’s been an outspoken critic of Trump for a while now. In fact, he’s built his campaign upon it.
Hutchinson has said Trump should drop out of the campaign but told Bash he doesn’t expect that to happen. Given that Trump will stay in the race, he said the indictment is “a legitimate campaign issue.”
That’s where his criticisms of Trump became more pointed.
“We do not need to have our commander in chief of this country not protecting our nation’s secrets,” he said. “Think about when you talk about the equal application of the law. If these allegations and probable cause had been found against any military person or any public servant that wasn’t named Donald Trump, they would have been indicted a long time ago.”
Hutchinson noted that we’re living in an “unprecedented time” where the current president is being investigated while the previous president has been indicted.
Actually, it’s not just unprecedented. It’s perilous. Democracies depend on citizens having faith in the process, on candidates accepting election results, and on orderly transitions of power. We’re not having that lately. In America, we’re accustomed to ex-presidents leaving the stage and becoming noncontroversial elder statesman. (Think Jimmy Carter building houses for Habitat for Humanity.) That’s changed, too.
We certainly aren’t accustomed to ex-presidents being prosecuted by the following administration, and that’s where we’re really walking a tightrope. Yes, no person is above the law. But if we’re going to do this, given the unique aspects of the presidency, the convulsions it will cause, and the precedent it can set, that ex-president had better definitely be guilty of something that’s clearly a crime.
President Ford recognized this overall reality, which is why he pardoned President Nixon for any crimes he might have committed while in office. Hutchinson said even discussing doing so in this case at this point would undermine the jury system and the rule of law.
Hutchinson said he suspects Trump will raise money and will gain sympathy as a result of the prosecution, which is clearly what is happening. An ABC News/Ipsos poll found 80 percent of Republicans believe the charges are politically motivated. Other polls have similar findings.
That would make Trump a martyr in a race where he already has a big lead in the polls. Hutchinson, the law-and-order, national security Reagan Republican, has a lot of persuading to do. He said the country needs to “take a deep breath and let the criminal justice system work.”
“The Republican Party stands for the rule of law and our system of justice,” he said. “Let’s not undermine that by our rhetoric, by making up facts, and by accusing the Department of Justice of things that there’s no evidence of. … Let’s build confidence in our institutions of democracy and justice, and not undermine those. That’s my hope and prayer, and I think as time goes on, you’ll see more Republicans responding to that message.”
We’ll see. Currently, Hutchinson is somewhere around 1 percent in the polls. But a lot can happen between now and when voters start casting ballots. Obviously.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
