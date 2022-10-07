Flooding had been a periodic problem in Arkansas throughout recorded history. The original Arkansas capital of Arkansas Post on the Mississippi and Arkansas Rivers had to move several times because of flooding and was ultimately abandoned.

Throughout the nineteenth century, efforts were made to build levees and dams in attempts to control flooding. Floods in 1915 and 1922 caused millions of dollars in damages to the state. Perhaps the worst was the Flood of 1927, a flood of almost biblical proportions, which devastated the entire Mississippi River Valley.

