One of the most important races in this year’s election is for a state office that’s increasingly become a national one.
That’s the attorney general’s race, where current Republican Lt. Governor Tim Griffin faces Democrat Jesse Gibson. The two squared off in a debate Wednesday hosted by Arkansas PBS.
The textbook job description for the attorney general is that it’s the state’s lawyer, whether the state is the plaintiff or the defendant.
But all politics is national these days. Attorneys general routinely sue the federal government over various policies – often collectively when a group of state attorneys general and the president are members of opposite parties. Arkansas’ current Republican attorney general, Leslie Rutledge, pointed out in her lieutenant governor’s debate Oct. 18 that she has been involved in more than 100 legal actions against the Biden administration.
She says she is responding to Biden’s overreach, a recent example being her participating in a multi-state lawsuit to halt his forgiveness of college student loans. In the debate, Griffin, the Republican, said there’s a good case to be made against the policy, which he said was unfair to people who paid off their loans. Gibson said Biden’s plan is a valid exercise of power triggered by the COVID-19 emergency.
There’s definitely partisan politics involved in these lawsuits, Gibson said. Griffin said many of the state’s lawsuits have been successful but also said some shouldn’t have been brought. He said it’s appropriate for the attorney general to do this when warranted, noting it’s part of our nation’s system of checks and balances.
As the state’s lead lawyer, the attorney general doesn’t only sue the federal government as the plaintiff but also defends Arkansas law when it ends up in court. Attorneys are supposed to give their clients a vigorous defense no matter what they believe might be true, and that’s where things could be challenging if a Democratic attorney general were working with a Legislature that is three-fourths Republican.
During the debate, Gibson expressed views on a couple of subjects that were contrary to current Arkansas law. He said the state’s law banning most abortions except to save the life of the mother is “archaic.” He said the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion was founded on sound legal precedent and had become ingrained in American culture. The only people in the room making the abortion decision should be the woman, the doctor and maybe a pastor.
The pro-life Griffin would have no trouble defending that law, even though he said he personally believes abortions also should be allowed in cases of rape and incest. He said the Roe v. Wade decision created a right to abortion that wasn’t in the Constitution, and that abortion policy should be decided in each state. As for the issue itself, Griffin said, “There are three people in the room, and one of them can’t speak,” referring to the unborn child.
The next attorney general might also have to defend Arkansas’ law banning gender-affirming medical procedures for minors. Again, they differed strongly. Gibson, the Democrat, said the law is harmful, and he expects it to fail in court. Griffin said it was reasonable and said minors should be protected from being permanently altered while they are still developing.
Regarding crime, Griffin said the state’s parole system should be reformed because it’s a revolving door where criminals serve only a fraction of their sentences. Gibson blamed Arkansas’ crime problem on Republicans, who control everything at the state level. It was interesting to see the Democrat go on offense, as Republicans across the country are attacking Democrats on crime. Griffin said Democrats developed the parole system when they were in charge, but he acknowledged it should have been changed since then. They both support increasing prison space.
Relatedly, Griffin strongly opposes Issue 4, the amendment legalizing recreational marijuana. Gibson supports it.
Griffin is a heavy favorite to win. He’s been in public life for many years as a member of Congress and then as lieutenant governor. More important, he has an “R” by his name. Republicans control everything now at the state and federal levels. In fact, the last time a Democrat topped even 40 percent in a statewide election was 2014.
But this is America, where candidates must earn their office by winning an election. Arkansas’ starts with early voting next week.
