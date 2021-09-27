What is wrong with our elected (and unelected) officials? The Sept. 24 Sun headlines are "Sales tax collections continue historic pace" and the Sept. 25-26 headlines are "Hamburger tax on committee agenda." When is enough enough?
With President Joe Biden planning to tax and spend trillions, Jonesboro leaders have decided that now is a good time to raise taxes even though there seems to be a surplus?
I certainly am not an economist; however, this just seems like bad timing; or worse, poor policy.
Jim Phillips
Jonesboro
