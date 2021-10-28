I want to extend my utmost appreciation to two of the justices of the peace on the Craighead County Quorum Court for abstaining from the vote to appoint Kailey Luster to the Craighead County Jonesboro Library Board — JPs Barbara Weinstock and Carolyn Lewis.
Even though neither is my JP, I can appreciate that they listened to their constituents, who overwhelming wrote in against Luster’s nomination (apparently it was 124 against and 22 for) and were the only people who even spoke at Monday night’s meeting.
To my disappointment, the rest of the justices of the peace voted for her appointment, so I can only hope that Mrs. Luster will not be an ideologue on the board because our library, our city and our county deserve a break from the vitriol of the past few months.
To my own JP, Richard Rogers, who blew off our concerns at the Public Service Committee meeting the Thursday prior and acted as if the emails were pretty much split down the middle: we’ll see how well that pays off at the ballot box in 2022.
To that end, I encourage everyone to go out and take a look at the proposed quorum court district maps over at the Election Annex to see which current JP will be running to represent you next year.
If you think you can do a better job (and you probably can!), give them some competition.
Steven Summers
Jonesboro
