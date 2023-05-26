Debt ceiling crisis – 78th since 1960! Political chaos! Debt and deficits spiraling out of control! U.S. debt? $31.8T (“T”=Trillion, “M”=Million); $94,825 per citizen; $247,766 per taxpayer; 4 times personal income; today’s deficit? $1.5T – $11,755 per household – Annually!

Applying all of 2022’s $4.9T revenue, it would take 6½ years to pay U.S. debt. 9.7% of America’s household income pays debts, a rate (without interest and additional debt) that’ll take 67 years to pay U.S. debt. By reasonable standards, U.S. finances are incompetently managed. Used for political gain “Debt Ceilings” are meaningless; increased every time reached, they don’t control excessive spending. Taxpayers can’t pay U.S. debt; government can only reduce debt by devaluing (destroying) U.S. currency – with uncontrolled inflation. The risks are enormous, worldwide – real, clear and present dangers to National Security.

