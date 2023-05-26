Debt ceiling crisis – 78th since 1960! Political chaos! Debt and deficits spiraling out of control! U.S. debt? $31.8T (“T”=Trillion, “M”=Million); $94,825 per citizen; $247,766 per taxpayer; 4 times personal income; today’s deficit? $1.5T – $11,755 per household – Annually!
Applying all of 2022’s $4.9T revenue, it would take 6½ years to pay U.S. debt. 9.7% of America’s household income pays debts, a rate (without interest and additional debt) that’ll take 67 years to pay U.S. debt. By reasonable standards, U.S. finances are incompetently managed. Used for political gain “Debt Ceilings” are meaningless; increased every time reached, they don’t control excessive spending. Taxpayers can’t pay U.S. debt; government can only reduce debt by devaluing (destroying) U.S. currency – with uncontrolled inflation. The risks are enormous, worldwide – real, clear and present dangers to National Security.
Government debt endangers family income and savings. National defense and countless governmental services are at risk. Public health systems can’t function adequately. Financial markets will lose faith; the U.S. dollar could collapse, weakening U.S. economic and political might; stock prices will fall; U.S. credit rating will be downgraded again; technology orders from China will cease; Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Welfare, Health Insurance, and Veterans’ support won’t be paid; inflation will rage uncontrolled; interest rates will rise; products become more expensive for families affected by inflation and increased interest rates. Default could trigger a credit freeze diminishing companies’ ability to operate. 6M jobs will be lost; unemployment will surge to 12% – overnight.
Default seriously jeopardizes national defense. 1.4M active-duty military personnel and 2.1M federal employees’ salaries can’t be paid. Personnel deployment, equipment maintenance, procurement of supplies, and other vital support activities risk being frozen, hampering defense when threats to National Security abound; intelligence measures and counter terrorism can’t function, leaving Americans vulnerable.
Compounding the damage, government can’t respond to economic crises default creates. With continued deficit spending and liabilities exceeding assets, the U.S. is insolvent – in traditional layman’s terms, bankrupt. U.S. default prevents payment of debts as politicians put their narrow personal political interests above National Security.
Personal political interests above National Security – unconscionable! Time for drastic change in congress!
