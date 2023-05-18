The most recent bank failure, First Republic Bank, failed largely because a large proportion of its deposits were highly concentrated and they failed the mark to market test which is an accounting practice that requires banks to adjust the value of their bond holdings to reflect their value as determined by current interest rates.
First Republic was the third bank failure this year and it has led some to wonder if we’re about to face a banking crisis similar to what we experienced in 2008, others are lamenting another bailout at the taxpayers’ expense, Democrats want to reinstate some of the Dodd Franks provisions the Trump administration eliminated, while Warren Buffett wants all bank deposits to be insured no matter the size. In other words, the public’s opinion on what we’re facing and what should be done are all over the map.
In order to sort this out, let’s eliminate the one concern that is unfounded. The banking system is not at risk. What we saw in 2008 (the subprime mortgage crisis) was unique in that the banking system bought and sold mortgage backed securities that were poorly constructed and opaque with respect to their potential risk. When the Fed did raise interest rates, the mortgage back securities were revealed to be worthless causing banks for cease lending to each other since no one knew who was at risk for insolvency leading to what we now call the Great Recession, these are not the conditions the banking system is facing today.
What we saw with the three banks that failed were banks that didn’t follow accepted accounting practices. Banks hold some of their deposits as government bonds to meet unexpected deposit withdrawals. As interest rates change, banks should engage in what’s called mark to market. Rising interest rates cause the value of bonds held to cover withdrawal needs to fall if they must be sold in the secondary market. This is what these banks didn’t do, they didn’t add to their reserves and thus found themselves unable to meet their customer’s withdrawal demands.
The Fed chairman admitted regulators should have flagged these banks for their failure to follow accepted accounting practices, but that doesn’t absolve the banks of their bad actions. Holding bonds as reserves is less profitable for the bank than making commercial or consumer loans, but as a fiduciary, a bank’s primary duty is to manage and care for the property (deposits) of others, in this they failed.
A few critics are calling the Fed’s actions with respect to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) a bank bailout leaving the public on the hook. This criticism technically is not true. The bank management was replaced and the stockholders lost their shares in the government takeover, thus the government did not bailout the bank, but they did bailout the bank’s depositors, they fulfilled the bank’s fiduciary responsibility, in this sense the Fed did “bailout” the bank but only in terms of its responsibilities to their depositors.
Did the “bailout” of SVB leave the American taxpayers on the hook? Did taxes rise? Did the federal government reduce expenditures elsewhere in order to spend money of the SVB “bailout?” Did the government sell bonds to the public in order to fund the SVB “bailout” as we did in the case of the Saving and Loan crisis? Since the answer to the above questions was no, the public is clearly not on the hook.
The last issue to address is Warren Buffett’s suggestion that the FDIC should insure all deposits regardless of the amount and customer type. This would definitely end the possibility of deposit withdrawals leading to bankrun’s and bank insolvency. The problem with Buffett’s suggestion is that it leads to what economist’s call the problem of Moral Hazard.
Moral Hazard is a policy that creates an incentive to take more risk when another party will bear the costs. If banks’ knew that their depositors could never lose their deposits, would this lead banks to take unnecessary risks? Would FDIC insurance for all deposit’s lead large corporations to not do their due diligence and make deposits in banks paying the highest interest regardless of the financial stability of the bank, a problem known as adverse selection?
In the end, what we see here is not a banking crisis, but an industry who should be regulated to a higher degree than it is. No industry, including the financial sector, is going to police itself to the benefit of consumers. All industries have one goal and that goal is profit maximization. To protect the public it’s incumbent upon the government and the Fed to step up their regulatory oversight. Limited government is incomparable with government’s consumer protection role.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
