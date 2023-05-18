The most recent bank failure, First Republic Bank, failed largely because a large proportion of its deposits were highly concentrated and they failed the mark to market test which is an accounting practice that requires banks to adjust the value of their bond holdings to reflect their value as determined by current interest rates.

First Republic was the third bank failure this year and it has led some to wonder if we’re about to face a banking crisis similar to what we experienced in 2008, others are lamenting another bailout at the taxpayers’ expense, Democrats want to reinstate some of the Dodd Franks provisions the Trump administration eliminated, while Warren Buffett wants all bank deposits to be insured no matter the size. In other words, the public’s opinion on what we’re facing and what should be done are all over the map.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.