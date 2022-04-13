Thanks to the #metoo movement, women are able to call out their sexual abuse. It was a great leap forward for accountability. I won't pretend to know their plight, but as a boy who was abused by a teacher, I can share how terrifying it was to experience then, the lasting damage it did to me and that only recently I have found the courage to speak about the pattern of unwanted touching, gifting and grooming I experienced as a student in Jonesboro over 20 years ago.
At that time, I was terrified of names I would be called or that no one would believe me. What would happen if I outed this teacher, a man who asked me to keep his homosexuality a secret? What would he do to my grades? To my future? It would be my word against his. A fatherless boy against a pillar of the school who basked in the adoration of his students. I was a no one. Which I feel is why I was chosen.
I share my truth, my story and my pain for several reasons. In the hopes that parents will keep a watchful eye, even when entrusting their children to educators they hope act as protectors not predators. The hopes that students, male or female, feel they can speak up. And I speak to free my heart from the weight of shame I have carried for over 25 years. To those abused, find your voice and be heard.
Ramsey Bergeron
Scottsdale, Ariz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.