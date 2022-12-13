The oil industry has come under attack in recent months for excessively large profits that were mainly used for stock buy backs, not working to reduce retail gas prices, expanding exports, and not helping marginalized Gulf Coast communities. If we’re being fair, these facts about “Big Oil” are true, but the ultimate blame lies with our elected officials who passed legislation that determined how our markets operate and then did nothing to educate the public about how this legislation would play out.
Since February of 2022, eight oil firms have used $36 billion in profits to buy back existing shares of company stock, thus enriching current stockholders, instead of rolling back prices and helping consumers. According to a May 2022 report from the Center for American Progress, in the first quarter of 2022, the five largest oil companies’ profits increased 300 percent over the same quarter in 2021.
Public Citizen a nonprofit, progressive consumer rights advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., who favors robust corporate accountability and strong government regulation, published an article in their most recent newsletter claiming that the fossil fuel industry has seized on the war in Ukraine to ramp up production, increase fuel exports and prices.
There’s no denying that oil and gas prices are high and that the U.S. has increased its exports of oil and liquified natural gas, but these recent criticisms are less than fair given that in 2015 Congress lifted the 40-year ban on most crude oil exports. The war in Ukraine has driven oil prices up worldwide, and especially in Europe.
In France the price of gas $6.70/gallon, in Germany it’s $6.85, in Finland it’s $7.65, and in Norway, a major oil producer, it’s $7.69. In response to the price differential between Europe and the U.S., the U.S. has doubled its exports of crude oil. What rational US firm, operating in a market economy, which encourages free trade, would ignore the more profitable European market, and instead focus on the domestic market with its lower prices and profit margins.
As an economist, I would prefer to see oil firms voluntarily use their profits to lower gas prices, increase worker pay, and reinvent themselves as renewable energy companies. But that’s my liberal bias, and it’s a sentiment that would be rejected by the firm’s owners (shareholders).
In some Latin American and Middle-East nations, such as Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, oil is produced by a government-owned company and local gasoline prices are kept low as a benefit to the nation’s citizens. But state ownership, is a hallmark of a socialist economy not a capitalist one. Capitalists believe in the private ownership of productive resources.
In criticizing the oil firms for increasing their exports, seeking to expand their production base, we’re, to put it bluntly, being more than a little hypocritical. U.S. retail stores are the envy of the world, a veritable cornucopia of products for sale. This happens because firms in other countries forgo saturating their own domestic markets so they can export to the US, where prices are higher, and the exporting firm’s profits are larger. We reward this flood of imports with sales that, in many cases, come at the expense of domestic producers. Others can export to the U.S., but our firms shouldn’t export oil to Europe?
During the Clinton administration, the rules on stock buy backs were changed. Previously stock buy backs were considered stock manipulation and thus illegal. Since 1982, firms have invested heavily in stock buy backs. Does this reward shareholders as the expense of workers? Yes. Is it illegal? No. Congress changed the rules of the game in 1982 allowing for stock buy backs. The ability to buy back shares of stock only worsens our income inequality, but since we explicitly allow for it, we can’t criticize firms for following the law.
Does “big oil” (or any industry for that matter) take into account the environmental impact of their actions, or the impact of their relocation decisions? No. The reason is that their governing boards, unlike the European practice, have no board members who represent consumers, workers, or community interests. Profit maximization is their only goal.
If we want different market outcomes, Congress needs to alter the rules of the game via legislation. We have to alter corporate America’s governing structure. We have to educate the public on what outcomes can be expected from unregulated markets and what benefits could accrue once we accept the notion that unregulated capitalism is not a universally good idea. Even with effective regulations, there are limits on what governments, or central banks, can accomplish in the short-run. This too needs to be communicated to the public.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.