The oil industry has come under attack in recent months for excessively large profits that were mainly used for stock buy backs, not working to reduce retail gas prices, expanding exports, and not helping marginalized Gulf Coast communities. If we’re being fair, these facts about “Big Oil” are true, but the ultimate blame lies with our elected officials who passed legislation that determined how our markets operate and then did nothing to educate the public about how this legislation would play out.

Since February of 2022, eight oil firms have used $36 billion in profits to buy back existing shares of company stock, thus enriching current stockholders, instead of rolling back prices and helping consumers. According to a May 2022 report from the Center for American Progress, in the first quarter of 2022, the five largest oil companies’ profits increased 300 percent over the same quarter in 2021.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.